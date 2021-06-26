UBS Group Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €150.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €153.00 ($180.00) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €186.00 ($218.82) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €183.00 ($215.29) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €187.25 ($220.29).

RI stock opened at €187.00 ($220.00) on Wednesday. Pernod Ricard has a 12-month low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 12-month high of €136.25 ($160.29). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €176.98.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

