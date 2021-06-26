UBS Group AG Has $4.20 Million Stock Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 53.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 48,017 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $4,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 545.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,814,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,114,000 after buying an additional 4,913,675 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 332.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,768,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,042 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $40,221,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,757,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,393 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,440,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,676,000 after purchasing an additional 710,665 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HR. TheStreet raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

HR opened at $30.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $26.77 and a 12 month high of $34.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.17. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78 and a beta of 0.58.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 4.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.