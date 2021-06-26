UBS Group AG Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 209,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,824 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFXF. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Change Path LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF stock opened at $21.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.08. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $18.10 and a 52 week high of $21.32.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.