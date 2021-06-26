Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Raised to $424.00 at KeyCorp

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $410.00 to $424.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TWLO. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twilio currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $437.80.

TWLO opened at $383.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a PE ratio of -99.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $339.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19. Twilio has a 1 year low of $206.56 and a 1 year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. Analysts forecast that Twilio will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, COO George Hu sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.10, for a total value of $384,015.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.06, for a total transaction of $151,730.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,523 shares of company stock worth $48,782,968. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its position in Twilio by 89.0% in the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 76,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,951,000 after buying an additional 35,860 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 49.4% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 20.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 55.5% during the first quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 93,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,874,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

