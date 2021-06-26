TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Trading Down 5.5%

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)’s share price dropped 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $53.64 and last traded at $53.64. Approximately 46,383 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,304,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.79.

TSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.36.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.49.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($6.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($5.97). The firm had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TuSimple news, CFO Patrick Dillon acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen C. Francis acquired 7,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

