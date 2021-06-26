Tudor Pickering Boosts Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target to $50.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price objective lifted by Tudor Pickering to $50.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Methanex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Methanex from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Methanex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $33.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.54 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Methanex has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $49.27.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. Methanex had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Methanex will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 42.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 25,157 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter worth about $1,584,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,850,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $360,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174,135 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

