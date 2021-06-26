Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its stake in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,004 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Tucows were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TCX. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tucows during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tucows in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In related news, EVP David John Woroch sold 4,000 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.84, for a total transaction of $315,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,848.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Tucows stock opened at $78.36 on Friday. Tucows Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.11 and a 12-month high of $94.20. The stock has a market cap of $832.50 million, a P/E ratio of 166.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.88.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tucows had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $70.88 million for the quarter.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile phones and retail telephony services; fixed high-speed Internet access services; and professional services, including implementation, training, consulting, and software development and modification services, as well as operates Mobile Services Enabler platform that provides network access, provisioning, and billing services; The Domain Services segment offers wholesale and retail domain name registration services; portfolio services; and value-added services, such as hosted email, Internet security services, Internet hosting, WHOIS privacy, publishing tools, and other value-added services for end-users under the OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, and Hover brands.

