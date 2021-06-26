TTC Market Capitalization Reaches $9.12 Million (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. TTC has a market cap of $9.12 million and approximately $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TTC has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. One TTC coin can now be purchased for $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, Bittrex, IDEX and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00052313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003312 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00020016 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.89 or 0.00577025 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00037794 BTC.

About TTC

TTC is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Upbit, Bittrex, BitForex and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

