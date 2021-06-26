Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 13,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XPO opened at $150.12 on Friday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $153.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.18.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research raised XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $136.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.38.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,873,891.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 61,200 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $8,385,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at $53,079,866.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 520,725 shares of company stock worth $73,667,706. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

