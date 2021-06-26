Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth $17,450,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $50.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.34. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 30.51%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $831,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 665,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,924,654.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $166,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,105,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,668 shares of company stock worth $2,836,779. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

