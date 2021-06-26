Trexquant Investment LP Takes $1.80 Million Position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLGT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,266,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,422,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,984,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,411,000 after purchasing an additional 398,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FLGT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulgent Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.80.

In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $65,831.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 341,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,115,009.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $81,670.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,147,695.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,466. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT opened at $82.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.78. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $189.89.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $359.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.46 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 101.08% and a net margin of 53.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4536.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulgent Genetics Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

