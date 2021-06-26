Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth $2,727,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth $2,707,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STNE has been the topic of several research reports. Grupo Santander raised StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. New Street Research assumed coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. HSBC raised StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. StoneCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $67.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.27, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.30. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1-year low of $36.67 and a 1-year high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $867.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.00 million. StoneCo had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 24.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

