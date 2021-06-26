Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,116 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,808,879 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $922,510,000 after purchasing an additional 432,664 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,193,327 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $796,303,000 after buying an additional 1,605,316 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,216,795 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $640,003,000 after buying an additional 142,082 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,301,520 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $570,395,000 after buying an additional 138,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $462,515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

CTSH stock opened at $70.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

CTSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.76.

In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $417,089.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $73,036.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,409.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,897 shares of company stock worth $704,217 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

