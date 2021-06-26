Trexquant Investment LP Invests $1.34 Million in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 6,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.42.

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $90.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.41 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.90. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $32.86 and a one year high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $401,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Hassard sold 3,625 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total transaction of $323,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,125 shares of company stock worth $1,174,118. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

