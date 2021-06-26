Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.62 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Travis Perkins in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Woolf forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Travis Perkins’ FY2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

TVPKF has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Travis Perkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Travis Perkins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

TVPKF opened at $18.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.45. Travis Perkins has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $19.55.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Recommended Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.