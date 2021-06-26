Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,900

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 1,730 ($22.60) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TPK. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 1,644 ($21.48) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,760 ($22.99) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,707 ($22.30) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 1,910 ($24.95) price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,743.17 ($22.77).

TPK opened at GBX 1,762 ($23.02) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -174.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,858.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of GBX 1,018.38 ($13.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80).

In other news, insider Alan Williams sold 11,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,615 ($21.10), for a total value of £188,648.15 ($246,470.02).

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

