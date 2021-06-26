Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Shares Sold by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 24,335 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Travelzoo were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TZOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 21,885.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,519 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 9,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Travelzoo stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83. The stock has a market cap of $171.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 737.10% and a negative net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lisa Su sold 12,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $189,492.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Holger Bartel sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $167,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,349 shares in the company, valued at $907,850.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 100,805 shares of company stock worth $1,710,788 and sold 51,686 shares worth $861,152. Company insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TZOO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelzoo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Noble Financial upgraded Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets upgraded Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

