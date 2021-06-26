Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.44.
Several research firms have issued reports on TBIO. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Translate Bio from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet raised Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Translate Bio by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Translate Bio by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Translate Bio by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 110,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Translate Bio by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Translate Bio will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.
Translate Bio Company Profile
Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.
