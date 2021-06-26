Traders Buy Large Volume of ImmunoGen Call Options (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 2,204 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,269% compared to the typical volume of 161 call options.
A number of analysts recently commented on IMGN shares. TheStreet downgraded ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.
NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $6.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.81. ImmunoGen has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.86 and a beta of 1.36.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 151,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 21.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ImmunoGen
ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.
