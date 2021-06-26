Traders Buy Large Volume of ImmunoGen Call Options (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 2,204 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,269% compared to the typical volume of 161 call options.

A number of analysts recently commented on IMGN shares. TheStreet downgraded ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $6.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.81. ImmunoGen has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.86 and a beta of 1.36.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 169.72% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.52 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ImmunoGen will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 151,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 21.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

