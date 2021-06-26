Tower Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:TWR)

Tower Limited (ASX:TWR) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, May 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

About Tower

Tower Limited provides general insurance products in New Zealand and the Pacific Islands. Its insurance products include car, contents, renters', house, landlord, business, travel, boat, motorbike, lifestyle block and farm, motorhome, and caravan or trailer insurance. The company was founded in 1869 and is based in Auckland, New Zealand.

