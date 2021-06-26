TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Receives $205.00 Average PT from Brokerages

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $205.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $1,154,013.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 27.2% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 56,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,867,000 after acquiring an additional 12,119 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,816,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 3.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 178.4% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 1,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TopBuild stock traded up $3.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $191.98. 4,089,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,907. TopBuild has a 52-week low of $104.52 and a 52-week high of $235.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $204.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.09. TopBuild had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

