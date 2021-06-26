Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) vs. Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) Head-To-Head Survey

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) and Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Greenbrook TMS and Tivity Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenbrook TMS 0 0 2 0 3.00 Tivity Health 1 1 5 0 2.57

Greenbrook TMS presently has a consensus target price of $16.13, suggesting a potential upside of 25.67%. Tivity Health has a consensus target price of $25.29, suggesting a potential downside of 8.29%. Given Greenbrook TMS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Greenbrook TMS is more favorable than Tivity Health.

Profitability

This table compares Greenbrook TMS and Tivity Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenbrook TMS N/A N/A N/A Tivity Health -0.88% 649.58% 11.95%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Greenbrook TMS and Tivity Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenbrook TMS $43.13 million 4.79 -$29.66 million N/A N/A Tivity Health $437.71 million 3.10 -$223.63 million $1.46 18.88

Greenbrook TMS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tivity Health.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Greenbrook TMS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.0% of Tivity Health shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Tivity Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tivity Health beats Greenbrook TMS on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook TMS Inc., together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of depression and related psychiatric services. The company operates approximately 128 treatment centers. Greenbrook TMS Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc. provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine. It also provides Wisely Well brand meals designed to support individuals and caregivers who are seeking meal convenience, as well as those recovering after a hospitalization or living with chronic conditions. The company was formerly known as Healthways, Inc. and changed its name to Tivity Health, Inc. in January 2017. Tivity Health, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

