Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Titan Machinery’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Titan Machinery reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Titan Machinery.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.30. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.65 million. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TITN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

In other news, Director Tony Christianson sold 10,401 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $340,944.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,653.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 136,500 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $3,663,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,101,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 381,459 shares of company stock valued at $11,305,765. 15.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 453.3% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 254,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after buying an additional 208,140 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after buying an additional 125,570 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Titan Machinery during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Titan Machinery by 45.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Titan Machinery by 79.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN opened at $31.80 on Friday. Titan Machinery has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $35.24. The company has a market capitalization of $716.17 million, a PE ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

