ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) PT Raised to $29.00 at Piper Sandler

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TDUP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of ThredUp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.57.

TDUP stock opened at $27.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.90. ThredUp has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.34.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.37 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ThredUp will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDUP. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter worth approximately $362,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter worth approximately $7,766,000. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter worth approximately $3,266,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter worth approximately $17,998,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter worth approximately $2,857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.47% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

