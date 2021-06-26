Thor Explorations’ (THX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Thor Explorations (LON:THX) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of LON:THX opened at GBX 19.80 ($0.26) on Tuesday. Thor Explorations has a 52 week low of GBX 19.80 ($0.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 22.70 ($0.30).
Thor Explorations Company Profile
Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution
Receive News & Ratings for Thor Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.