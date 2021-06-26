TheStreet Upgrades Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) to “B+”

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE CNS opened at $82.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.76. Cohen & Steers has a fifty-two week low of $54.03 and a fifty-two week high of $82.41.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.48 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 66.18% and a net margin of 23.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cohen & Steers will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNS. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 512,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,060,000 after purchasing an additional 328,155 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,229,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $165,635,000 after purchasing an additional 293,486 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,394,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,429,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 102,919 shares during the period. 46.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

