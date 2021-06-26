TheStreet Upgrades Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) to “B+”

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NYSE CNS opened at $82.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.76. Cohen & Steers has a fifty-two week low of $54.03 and a fifty-two week high of $82.41.
Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.48 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 66.18% and a net margin of 23.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cohen & Steers will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cohen & Steers Company Profile
Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.
