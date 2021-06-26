TheStreet Lowers Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on COHU. Cowen decreased their price objective on Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Cohu from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating on shares of Cohu in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cohu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.86.

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $34.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.83. Cohu has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.50 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 4.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cohu will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,444,000 after acquiring an additional 988,991 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at $40,045,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at $25,357,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at $21,920,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 903,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,820,000 after acquiring an additional 511,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

