Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) by 30.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 219,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 50,839 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Theravance Biopharma were worth $4,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TBPH. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $321,000. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TBPH opened at $15.60 on Friday. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TBPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

