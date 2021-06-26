The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.29 Billion

Analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) will announce sales of $8.29 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The Travelers Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.33 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.26 billion. The Travelers Companies reported sales of $7.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will report full year sales of $33.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.14 billion to $33.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $35.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.83 billion to $36.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Travelers Companies.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.77.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $1.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $151.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,239,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,105. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $162.71. The stock has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 1,485 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $230,026.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at $131,045.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $9,451,745.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,923,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,338 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,424. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

