The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stock Holdings Raised by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 1,024.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 241,157 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,714 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $15,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 175.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 9,743 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,130,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,577,000 after buying an additional 49,869 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 72,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 313.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,092,000 after buying an additional 140,618 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE TD traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,040,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,926. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.80. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $73.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.05.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.6521 dividend. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 45.11%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.77.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.