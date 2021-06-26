The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) VP Richard W. Rodier Sells 3,600 Shares

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $384,048.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $109.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.74. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $64.06 and a 12-month high of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.78.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The Toro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toro in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toro in the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of The Toro by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Toro by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,597,000 after acquiring an additional 50,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toro in the 1st quarter worth about $2,062,000. 81.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

