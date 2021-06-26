The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 56.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,571 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.18% of The ODP worth $4,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in The ODP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in The ODP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in The ODP by 37.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in The ODP by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The ODP by 86,320.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of ODP stock opened at $48.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.14. The ODP Co. has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $51.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. The ODP had a positive return on equity of 10.39% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The ODP’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The ODP declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Richard A. Haas, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $221,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,446.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen M. Mohan sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $244,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,481.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,613 shares of company stock worth $2,112,894 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

