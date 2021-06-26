The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s earnings. The Liberty SiriusXM Group reported earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Liberty SiriusXM Group.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter.

LSXMK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of LSXMK opened at $47.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.98. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.28. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $47.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,138,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,426,000 after acquiring an additional 271,013 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,878,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,595 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,637,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,901,000 after purchasing an additional 324,044 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,484,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,157,000 after purchasing an additional 669,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,772,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,624,000 after purchasing an additional 86,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

