The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.950-3.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE KR opened at $39.21 on Friday. The Kroger has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $42.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.66. The company has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.75%.

The Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Northcoast Research raised their target price on The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.10.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $75,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,425 shares of company stock worth $1,469,672. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

