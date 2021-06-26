The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.41 Billion

Equities research analysts expect The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report sales of $30.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for The Kroger’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.98 billion and the lowest is $29.92 billion. The Kroger posted sales of $30.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, September 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Kroger will report full-year sales of $131.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.54 billion to $134.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $134.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $131.39 billion to $136.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Kroger.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The Kroger’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.10.

The Kroger stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.21. 5,930,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,474,433. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.66. The Kroger has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The company has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

The Kroger announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $222,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,739.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,425 shares of company stock worth $1,469,672 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 42,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

