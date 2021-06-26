The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Position Reduced by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $6,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 370.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on THG. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hanover Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.17.

In other news, EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,508. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $286,919.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,546.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,791 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,846 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

THG stock opened at $138.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.95. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $143.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 10.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

