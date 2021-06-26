The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Stock Position Reduced by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 10.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,629,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 546,800 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.05% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $281,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,837,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 732.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,111,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,679,000 after acquiring an additional 977,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 13.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,023,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,645,000 after acquiring an additional 612,217 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,910,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,411,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DSGX shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.41.

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $67.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.66 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.52. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 52-week low of $49.79 and a 52-week high of $68.11.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.18 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

