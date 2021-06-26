Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,311,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,853 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $84,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.73.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $38.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.04. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.84 and a twelve month high of $41.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 123.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.66%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 73,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $2,905,913.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,603.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 14,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $577,645.20. Insiders sold a total of 100,484 shares of company stock worth $3,957,374 over the last ninety days. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

