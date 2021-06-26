Telos (TLOS) Price Down 27% This Week

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Telos has a total market cap of $43.86 million and approximately $137,164.00 worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Telos has traded 27% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Telos coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000509 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Telos

Telos is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Telos’ official website is telosfoundation.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Telos Coin Trading

