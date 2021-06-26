Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $264,000 Position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,017 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 381,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,205 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 85.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 10,756 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 11.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 242,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after buying an additional 24,981 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 8.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 57,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $432,229.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 221,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,058.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 39,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $1,014,461.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,206 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.03. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $26.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 24.85%. The business had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is currently 55.09%.

FFBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.