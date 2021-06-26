Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $256,000 Position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,333 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,460,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,511,000 after acquiring an additional 195,758 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 351.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,487,000 after acquiring an additional 917,924 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,096,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,796,000 after acquiring an additional 53,010 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 847,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,665,000 after buying an additional 71,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Viasat during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VSAT shares. TheStreet raised Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James raised Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Viasat in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Viasat currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of Viasat stock opened at $52.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 1,310.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.17. Viasat, Inc. has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $61.35.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $595.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.97 million. Viasat had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Viasat Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

