Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $284,000 Holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,710 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,008,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,093 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,140,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,791,000 after purchasing an additional 143,553 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,374,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 442,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,860,000 after purchasing an additional 39,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 801.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,741,000 after purchasing an additional 334,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $1,519,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,730,575.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $62,391.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,110 shares of company stock valued at $7,231,234. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $48.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $55.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.36.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.51. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $162.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.39 million. On average, analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.23%.

WSFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. WSFS Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

