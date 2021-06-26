Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $278,000 Stock Position in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 22.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cloudera were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cloudera in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cloudera stock opened at $15.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.67. Cloudera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.29 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Mick Hollison sold 46,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $587,951.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 117,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,061.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $226,160.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,154.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 129,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,894,446. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLDR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cloudera currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

