Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $268,000 Stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Barnes Group were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,220,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 85.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after buying an additional 35,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 342,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,354,000 after buying an additional 188,973 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on B shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE B opened at $52.09 on Friday. Barnes Group Inc. has a one year low of $33.59 and a one year high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 50.09, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.27.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $301.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

