Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 403 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Bandwidth were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Bandwidth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,268,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Bandwidth by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 470,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,589,000 after acquiring an additional 7,645 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in Bandwidth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in Bandwidth by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 57,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after acquiring an additional 15,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Bandwidth by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAND. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.33.

In other Bandwidth news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 300 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total transaction of $38,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,494 shares in the company, valued at $451,285.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 2,562 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.91, for a total value of $350,763.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,764.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,517 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,405 in the last quarter. 11.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BAND opened at $138.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -70.11 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.81. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.01 and a 52 week high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

