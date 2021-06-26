Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires Shares of 3,754 Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group stock opened at $66.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.35. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.49 and a 1 year high of $74.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.02.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $919.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.