Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 478,431 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,332 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.37% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $14,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMHC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 640.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TMHC shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.10.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $25.93 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $33.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 5.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.77.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $32,586,457.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,800,248.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 37,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $1,191,988.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,879,209.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,192,844 shares of company stock valued at $37,937,867. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

