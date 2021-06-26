T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.38 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to announce $19.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.93 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.83 billion. T-Mobile US posted sales of $17.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full year sales of $80.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $78.82 billion to $81.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $82.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.67 billion to $85.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover T-Mobile US.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.21.

In other news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $2,288,176.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 445,264 shares in the company, valued at $57,888,772.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 156,647 shares of company stock valued at $21,717,282. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lancaster Investment Management bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth $924,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth $459,000. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 87,651 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,982,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.34. 3,376,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,522,201. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $103.43 and a 1-year high of $148.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.81, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Further Reading: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on T-Mobile US (TMUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.