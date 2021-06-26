Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Sycomore Asset Management

Sycomore Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 45.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,270 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 1.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Synopsys by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Synopsys by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,292,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,195,000 after purchasing an additional 30,811 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.92.

Shares of SNPS traded down $4.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $268.97. 2,959,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 52.23, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.04. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.32 and a fifty-two week high of $300.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $251.29.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 7,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $1,710,438.40. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total value of $1,114,924.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at $5,266,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,442 shares of company stock worth $6,294,593 over the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

