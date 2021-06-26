SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

SYNNEX has decreased its dividend payment by 61.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. SYNNEX has a payout ratio of 9.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect SYNNEX to earn $8.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.4%.

SYNNEX stock opened at $121.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $130.55.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SYNNEX will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $600,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,328.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total transaction of $541,599.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,009.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,601 shares of company stock worth $5,511,852. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.89.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

